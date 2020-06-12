/
2 bedroom apartments
383 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5814 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE
5814 Royal Ridge Drive, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
798 sqft
** 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM ** OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** RECENTLY PAINTED ** UPDATED KITCHEN ** UPDATED BATH ROOM ** FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT ** BACKS TO WOODS ** CLOSE TO GOOD SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ** CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS ** CLOSE TO
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
888 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
26 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
980 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
