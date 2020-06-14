352 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA with garage
West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.
With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away. See more
West Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.