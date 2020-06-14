Apartment List
/
VA
/
west springfield
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

352 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA with garage

West Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6002 SHERBORN LANE
6002 Sherborn Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2339 sqft
Very nice colonial in wooded settion; 2 car garage. Spectacular commuting options and access to DC or the Pentagon. Bus stop 1/3 block from front door (about 30 minutes to Pentagon...Metrobus 18G); VRE about a mile. About 5 minutes to beltway.

1 of 46

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
8629 RESECA LANE
8629 Reseca Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Bright and Open Home on Culdesac. Walking distance to Cardinal Forest ES and West Springfield HS. 4BRs, 3BAs, fenced yard, garage, lovely covered patios and more! Owner/Agent

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7914 VIOLA STREET
7914 Viola Street, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3114 sqft
Charming Rolling Forest 5 Bedroom 3.

1 of 27

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
8408 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8408 Millwood Drive, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
3 Level Townhouse w/ 1 Car Garage in Millwood Estates off of Old Keene Mill Rd & Rolling Rd. 3 BR/3.5 BA, 2 Fire Places, Newer Kitchen Appliances, 2 Tier Deck. Wood Flooring on All 3 Levels.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8610 POWDER HORN ROAD
8610 Powder Horn Road, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3008 sqft
1 Year Lease for now.

1 of 76

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2252 sqft
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6027 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Close to 395/495, shopping, schools in Kingstowne area w/custom built-ins, crown/chair rail moldings,6-panel doors,9'ceilings,AM/FM intercom,central vac,wood foyer,recessed lights,skylights,huge master suite w/sitting area,tub/shower,walk-in

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6564 EDSALL ROAD
6564 Edsall Road, Springfield, VA
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
5572 sqft
Beautiful NEW Custom Home! Lovely finishes throughout. Move-in ready.The professional landscaping welcomes you into the main entrance door.
City Guide for West Springfield, VA

West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.

With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Springfield, VA

West Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with BalconyWest Springfield Apartments with GarageWest Springfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Springfield Apartments with ParkingWest Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Springfield Pet Friendly PlacesWest Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America