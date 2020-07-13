/
pet friendly apartments
383 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.
1 Unit Available
6400 Wyngate Dr
6400 Wyngate Drive, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming spacious home in Springfield - Property Id: 308340 Charming & Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home Spacious remodeled open kitchen floor-plan with tiled floors, plenty of granite counter tops, new
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
1 Unit Available
8345 FORRESTER BOULEVARD
8345 Forrester Boulevard, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroomTownhouse with 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths! 3 levels with a basement rec room.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield
1 Unit Available
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5911537)
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2376 sqft
Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
1 Unit Available
9063 BROOK FORD RD
9063 Brook Ford Road, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.
1 Unit Available
7222 ASHVIEW DRIVE
7222 Ashview Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1707 sqft
Well maintained Split Foyer w/4-BR's and 3-BA's. Wood floors throughout the main level. Eat-in kitchen w/french doors that lead to the back deck. Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms. Lower Level has a Large Rec.
1 Unit Available
North Springfield
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
1 Unit Available
7221 OLDE LANTERN WAY
7221 Olde Lantern Way, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1610 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, Hardwood floors (Kit-Dining), Large Kitchen / Family Room combination on the main level, 3 Finished levels with Recreation room and wood burning fireplace. Large private deck with view of the woods.
1 Unit Available
8601 Kentford Dr
8601 Kentford Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
8601 Kentford Dr Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3 level brick single family home in Springfield. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this updated 5 bed 3 bath split level home. Home features a spacious flat backyard and patio.
1 Unit Available
7692 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7692 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
Lovely updated split level on cul-de-sac in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID.
1 Unit Available
6379 FENESTRA COURT
6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Verified
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified
34 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified
45 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
33 Units Available
Lincolnia
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
