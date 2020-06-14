Apartment List
326 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8345 FORRESTER BOULEVARD
8345 Forrester Boulevard, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroomTownhouse with 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths! Spacious room layout with large fenced private back yard - Great for Summer Barbeque's and entertaining! Great commuter location for all major work centers in DC and VA.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5515 MITCHAM CT
5515 Mitcham Court, Kings Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely remodeled end unit home in popular Danbury Forest! Peaceful setting backing to trees. Lower level walkout with fireplace, washer dryer, & storage. Fenced in yard. Danbury Forest community pool.

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
London Park Apartments
25 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,248
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for West Springfield, VA

West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.

With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Springfield, VA

Finding an apartment in West Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

