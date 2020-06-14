326 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA
West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.
With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away. See more
Finding an apartment in West Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.