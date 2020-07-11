/
apartments with washer dryer
146 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA with washer-dryer
6907 ONTARIO STREET
6907 Ontario Street, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 3BR 3BA split foyer in West Springfield Village. Kitchen open to dining room and living area. Cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and gas cooking. Updated bathrooms. Fenced yard.
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct
6070 Hollow Knoll Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1785 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 136287 * Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood . * New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.
6400 Wyngate Dr
6400 Wyngate Drive, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming spacious home in Springfield - Property Id: 308340 Charming & Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home Spacious remodeled open kitchen floor-plan with tiled floors, plenty of granite counter tops, new
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
8111 SQUIRREL RUN ROAD
8111 Squirrel Run Road, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1769 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 3BR, 2.5BA townhome featuring main level hardwoods, separate DR, eat-in KT w/stainless appliances, MBR w/separate tub & shower, RR w/wood burning fireplace, deck, patio, fenced rear, garage and more.
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5911537)
7213 GILES PLACE
7213 Giles Place, Springfield, VA
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
5132 sqft
The beautiful 8 bedroom and 5 full bath sun-drenched colonial home located in a nice quiet neighborhood offers 5132 SQ FT of luxury living, new washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and stove.
9151 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE
9151 Blarney Stone Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1300 sqft
Updated on all three levels. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances is spacious and open. Enjoy the new deck backing to open common area from the living room. Nice view! All bedrooms are spacious and all bathrooms have been updated.
6829 DINA LEIGH COURT
6829 Dina Leigh Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled townhome in Orange Hunt. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity. Close to several amenities including shopping, transportation, and schools. Master bedroom includes 2 closets and large master bathroom.
9063 BROOK FORD RD
9063 Brook Ford Road, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
7222 ASHVIEW DRIVE
7222 Ashview Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1707 sqft
Well maintained Split Foyer w/4-BR's and 3-BA's. Wood floors throughout the main level. Eat-in kitchen w/french doors that lead to the back deck. Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms. Lower Level has a Large Rec.
6341 PINE VIEW COURT
6341 Pine View Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1656 sqft
Available 7/24. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Keene Mill Woods community. Home is on 3 levels, basement is a small unfinished room with washer, dryer, furnace, water heater, and storage shelving.
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
6281 RATHLIN DRIVE
6281 Rathlin Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1448 sqft
Beautiful NEW NEW Kitchen. Spacious 3 bedrooms, NEW NEW carpet and spacious living dining room. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage. Great walk out patio and large window adorn this wonderful townhouse.
North Springfield
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
6379 FENESTRA COURT
6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
