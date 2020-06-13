Apartment List
147 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 46

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
8629 RESECA LANE
8629 Reseca Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Bright and Open Home on Culdesac. Walking distance to Cardinal Forest ES and West Springfield HS. 4BRs, 3BAs, fenced yard, garage, lovely covered patios and more! Owner/Agent

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5905 KINGSFORD ROAD
5905 Kingsford Road, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
676 sqft
Very nice quiet condo . ** Built in bookcases In the Living room** French door to Private Patio ** Overlooking trees.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8089 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8089 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Enjoy this first time rental filled with updates from top to bottom. Conveniently located to Ft. Belvoir, NGA, the beltway, and the Springfield-Franconia Metro.

1 of 27

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
8408 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8408 Millwood Drive, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
3 Level Townhouse w/ 1 Car Garage in Millwood Estates off of Old Keene Mill Rd & Rolling Rd. 3 BR/3.5 BA, 2 Fire Places, Newer Kitchen Appliances, 2 Tier Deck. Wood Flooring on All 3 Levels.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8610 POWDER HORN ROAD
8610 Powder Horn Road, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3008 sqft
1 Year Lease for now.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9017 ARMENDOWN DR
9017 Armendown Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE in West Springfield school district**Freshly painted**New Carapet and Vinyl flooring**Hardwoods just refinished**Deck**Washer & Dryer**Community Pool/Playground/Tennis court**Close to shopping/bus line**This is a NO

1 of 19

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
6281 RATHLIN DRIVE
6281 Rathlin Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1448 sqft
Beautiful NEW NEW Kitchen. Spacious 3 bedrooms, NEW NEW carpet and spacious living dining room. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage. Great walk out patio and large window adorn this wonderful townhouse.

1 of 76

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2252 sqft
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
City Guide for West Springfield, VA

West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.

With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Springfield, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Springfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

