5804 Baynebridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Tarleton Oaks - Kempsville/Greenbrier Area - Townhouse style Condo in Kempsville Greenbrier area, 2 master bedrooms with full Baths, 3rd smaller room is office, exercise or computer room, patio with roomy shed, backs up to wooded area, private, community pool. Freshly Painted, new carpet new pergo flooring down stairs, new appliances include electric range w/ smooth top, microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel frenchdoor style refrigerator, comes with Stack washer dryer, gas fireplace, large walk in closets. 1400 square feet of wonderful. Min credit score is 600, Condo rules avail on request. Decal controlled parking.



(RLNE5870126)