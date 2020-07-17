All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5804 Baynebridge

5804 Baynebridge Drive · (757) 717-5305 ext. 7577175305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5804 Baynebridge Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5804 Baynebridge · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Tarleton Oaks - Kempsville/Greenbrier Area - Townhouse style Condo in Kempsville Greenbrier area, 2 master bedrooms with full Baths, 3rd smaller room is office, exercise or computer room, patio with roomy shed, backs up to wooded area, private, community pool. Freshly Painted, new carpet new pergo flooring down stairs, new appliances include electric range w/ smooth top, microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel frenchdoor style refrigerator, comes with Stack washer dryer, gas fireplace, large walk in closets. 1400 square feet of wonderful. Min credit score is 600, Condo rules avail on request. Decal controlled parking.

(RLNE5870126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Baynebridge have any available units?
5804 Baynebridge has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Baynebridge have?
Some of 5804 Baynebridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Baynebridge currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Baynebridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Baynebridge pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Baynebridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 5804 Baynebridge offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Baynebridge offers parking.
Does 5804 Baynebridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5804 Baynebridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Baynebridge have a pool?
Yes, 5804 Baynebridge has a pool.
Does 5804 Baynebridge have accessible units?
No, 5804 Baynebridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Baynebridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Baynebridge has units with dishwashers.
