Woodberry Forest Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant or $50 per two applicants
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for one pet, $500 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30 for 1 pet, $50 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.