All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like Woodberry Forest Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
Woodberry Forest Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Woodberry Forest Apartments

914 S Oriole Cir · (757) 694-4782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northeast Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 S Oriole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 7

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodberry Forest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
media room
Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, just blocks away from the Virginia Beach oceanfront. We are truly the best little treasure in Virginia Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant or $50 per two applicants
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for one pet, $500 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30 for 1 pet, $50 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodberry Forest Apartments have any available units?
Woodberry Forest Apartments has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodberry Forest Apartments have?
Some of Woodberry Forest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodberry Forest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodberry Forest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodberry Forest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodberry Forest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodberry Forest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodberry Forest Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodberry Forest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodberry Forest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodberry Forest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodberry Forest Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodberry Forest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodberry Forest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodberry Forest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodberry Forest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodberry Forest Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity