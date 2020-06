Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage internet access

Good Credit a Must!! 3 bedrooms, 3 and a 1/2 bath condo with 2 car garage. Never been rented before. Eat in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Washer Dryer included. 1 floor bedroom. Master bedroom with bath. Near Interstate, Town Center, Little Creek. 15-20 minutes from Damn Neck Base. Access to community pool, clubhouse and a dog park. Cox bundle included - Internet, Cable TV and phone.