Virginia Beach, VA
315 24th Street, Unit #340
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

315 24th Street, Unit #340

315 24th Street · (757) 428-0432
Location

315 24th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 10

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL w/ SPARE BEDROOM/OFFICE!

Recently remodeled, this condo is outfitted with top-of-the line furniture and coastal decor that it is sure to provide a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Additional amenities that set this unit apart are custom fitted granite counter tops and cabinets in the kitchen & bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and a brand new reclining love seat & sofa. This rental is equipped with a 60in SmartTV in the living room, a 43in in the master bedroom and a 32in in a guest room for your convenience. Washer and dryer in the property. Two parking spaces included in the paved lot.

Utilities: water is included, other utilities are negotiable.
SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED
Please call our office for more details or to schedule a showing!
Just 1.5 blocks from the beach! This condo is located on the 3rd floor of the complex that sits directly next to iFly, one of the many local attractions in Virginia Beach! It is conveniently located within walking distance to many of the local shops & restaurants in the Boardwalk area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 have any available units?
315 24th Street, Unit #340 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 have?
Some of 315 24th Street, Unit #340's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 24th Street, Unit #340 currently offering any rent specials?
315 24th Street, Unit #340 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 24th Street, Unit #340 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 24th Street, Unit #340 is pet friendly.
Does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 offer parking?
Yes, 315 24th Street, Unit #340 offers parking.
Does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 24th Street, Unit #340 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 have a pool?
No, 315 24th Street, Unit #340 does not have a pool.
Does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 have accessible units?
No, 315 24th Street, Unit #340 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 24th Street, Unit #340 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 24th Street, Unit #340 has units with dishwashers.
