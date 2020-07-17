315 24th Street, Unit #340

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL w/ SPARE BEDROOM/OFFICE!



Recently remodeled, this condo is outfitted with top-of-the line furniture and coastal decor that it is sure to provide a comfortable and enjoyable stay.



Additional amenities that set this unit apart are custom fitted granite counter tops and cabinets in the kitchen & bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and a brand new reclining love seat & sofa. This rental is equipped with a 60in SmartTV in the living room, a 43in in the master bedroom and a 32in in a guest room for your convenience. Washer and dryer in the property. Two parking spaces included in the paved lot.



Utilities: water is included, other utilities are negotiable.

SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED

Just 1.5 blocks from the beach! This condo is located on the 3rd floor of the complex that sits directly next to iFly, one of the many local attractions in Virginia Beach! It is conveniently located within walking distance to many of the local shops & restaurants in the Boardwalk area.