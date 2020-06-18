1364 Battleford Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse off of Lynnhaven parkway Near Salem middle and high school. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a dishwasher, breakfast nook, upscale lighting. Very large open living space downstairs, with office space and a half bathroom. Sliding glass door leading out to fenced in backyard with two sheds. Three bedroom upstairs with one bedroom connected to the bathroom. Washer dryer hook ups upstairs, large drive way, central ac and heat.

Pets okay with a $300/pet fee, plus pet rent breed subject to approval!To schedule a showing go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmivirginia2



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...

- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)

- Have a maximum of 6 occupants

- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults

- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities

- Not have any recent evictions

-Not have any convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or crimes against persons or property



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.



SEC 8 APPLICANTS - Please include a copy of your voucher that identifies bedroom size along with your proof of income. Income, before taxes,must equal at least one times the current rent.

