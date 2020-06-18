All apartments in Virginia Beach
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
1364 Battleford Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:08 PM

1364 Battleford Dr

1364 Battleford Drive · (757) 500-8247
Location

1364 Battleford Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse off of Lynnhaven parkway Near Salem middle and high school. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a dishwasher, breakfast nook, upscale lighting. Very large open living space downstairs, with office space and a half bathroom. Sliding glass door leading out to fenced in backyard with two sheds. Three bedroom upstairs with one bedroom connected to the bathroom. Washer dryer hook ups upstairs, large drive way, central ac and heat.
Pets okay with a $300/pet fee, plus pet rent breed subject to approval!To schedule a showing go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmivirginia2

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...
- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)
- Have a maximum of 6 occupants
- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults
- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities
- Not have any recent evictions
-Not have any convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or crimes against persons or property

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.

SEC 8 APPLICANTS - Please include a copy of your voucher that identifies bedroom size along with your proof of income. Income, before taxes,must equal at least one times the current rent.
Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Battleford Dr have any available units?
1364 Battleford Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 Battleford Dr have?
Some of 1364 Battleford Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Battleford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Battleford Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Battleford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 Battleford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1364 Battleford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Battleford Dr does offer parking.
Does 1364 Battleford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Battleford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Battleford Dr have a pool?
No, 1364 Battleford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Battleford Dr have accessible units?
No, 1364 Battleford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Battleford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Battleford Dr has units with dishwashers.
