Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1100 Hawksworth Court

1100 Hawksworth Ct · (757) 418-6442
Location

1100 Hawksworth Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 Hawksworth Court · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1100 Hawksworth Court Available 05/01/20 3BD/2.5BA Gorgeous Home in Ridgely Manor- Backs up to Lake Smith- Quiet!! - *** Facetime and/or Video Tours are available! Contact us if youd like to see the property from the comfort of your own home during this unique time!!! In person showings ARE still an option for vacant properties, but for occupied properties, wed prefer to do FaceTime or Video showings to protect each other and the current tenants. Feel free to contact us with any further questions****

3BD/2.5BA Gorgeous Home in Ridgely Manor- Backs up to Water- Quiet!!

- Huge Open Floor Plan
- 9 Ft Ceilings Throughout
- Tons of Natural Light
- Dining Room and Eat in Kitchen
- Family Room with Gas Fireplace
- Private Outdoor Space Backs up to Trails and Lake Smith
- Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops/ Stainless Steel Appliances/ Gas Range
- Upstairs has spacious loft
- Master with Three Closets - Large Walk In Closet
- Master Bath with Double Sinks, Walk in Shower, and Soaking Tub
- Washer & Dryer Upstairs!
- Floored Attic Space
- Two Car Garage
- Gorgeous Views of Lake Smith
- Convenient Access to Bases & Interstates

*** This one won't last long!! Call Leland Real Estate to Schedule your Showing at 757-422-0574***

(RLNE5615076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Hawksworth Court have any available units?
1100 Hawksworth Court has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Hawksworth Court have?
Some of 1100 Hawksworth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Hawksworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Hawksworth Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Hawksworth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Hawksworth Court is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Hawksworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Hawksworth Court does offer parking.
Does 1100 Hawksworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Hawksworth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Hawksworth Court have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Hawksworth Court has a pool.
Does 1100 Hawksworth Court have accessible units?
No, 1100 Hawksworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Hawksworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Hawksworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
