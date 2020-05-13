Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

1100 Hawksworth Court Available 05/01/20 3BD/2.5BA Gorgeous Home in Ridgely Manor- Backs up to Lake Smith- Quiet!! - *** Facetime and/or Video Tours are available! Contact us if youd like to see the property from the comfort of your own home during this unique time!!! In person showings ARE still an option for vacant properties, but for occupied properties, wed prefer to do FaceTime or Video showings to protect each other and the current tenants. Feel free to contact us with any further questions****



3BD/2.5BA Gorgeous Home in Ridgely Manor- Backs up to Water- Quiet!!



- Huge Open Floor Plan

- 9 Ft Ceilings Throughout

- Tons of Natural Light

- Dining Room and Eat in Kitchen

- Family Room with Gas Fireplace

- Private Outdoor Space Backs up to Trails and Lake Smith

- Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops/ Stainless Steel Appliances/ Gas Range

- Upstairs has spacious loft

- Master with Three Closets - Large Walk In Closet

- Master Bath with Double Sinks, Walk in Shower, and Soaking Tub

- Washer & Dryer Upstairs!

- Floored Attic Space

- Two Car Garage

- Gorgeous Views of Lake Smith

- Convenient Access to Bases & Interstates



*** This one won't last long!! Call Leland Real Estate to Schedule your Showing at 757-422-0574***



(RLNE5615076)