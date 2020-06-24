All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 8849 Ashgrove House Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
8849 Ashgrove House Lane
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

8849 Ashgrove House Lane

8849 Ashgrove House Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8849 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
8849 Ashgrove House Lane Available 06/01/19 Tysons Village 3 BR 3.5 Bath Townhome 2-Car Garage Gated Community - Nearly 2000 SF. Great Condition. Wood Floors LR/DR, BRs, FR. Newer Carpet. Luxury Master Suite + 2nd Master Suite & 3rd Large BR. 3 Full Baths. Granite Kitchen w/Bkfst Bar. Den. Deck for Grilling. Family Rm w/gas fireplace, built-in speakers/media equip. Wood Floors 2-Levels. Two Car Garage+1 & Add'l Pkg space. Great Price in Tyson's Village 1 Mile Dulles Toll, Metro, 495, Shops, Restaurants & More. NO CATS ALLOWED. Owner will consider 1-Small Dog.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3993940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have any available units?
8849 Ashgrove House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have?
Some of 8849 Ashgrove House Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8849 Ashgrove House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8849 Ashgrove House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8849 Ashgrove House Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane offers parking.
Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have a pool?
No, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have accessible units?
No, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8849 Ashgrove House Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8849 Ashgrove House Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University