Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

8849 Ashgrove House Lane Available 06/01/19 Tysons Village 3 BR 3.5 Bath Townhome 2-Car Garage Gated Community - Nearly 2000 SF. Great Condition. Wood Floors LR/DR, BRs, FR. Newer Carpet. Luxury Master Suite + 2nd Master Suite & 3rd Large BR. 3 Full Baths. Granite Kitchen w/Bkfst Bar. Den. Deck for Grilling. Family Rm w/gas fireplace, built-in speakers/media equip. Wood Floors 2-Levels. Two Car Garage+1 & Add'l Pkg space. Great Price in Tyson's Village 1 Mile Dulles Toll, Metro, 495, Shops, Restaurants & More. NO CATS ALLOWED. Owner will consider 1-Small Dog.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3993940)