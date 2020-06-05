8550 WESTOWN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous townhouse in Vienna/Tyson~s Corner is a can't-miss opportunity! Nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac, the home offers refined living along with the convenience of walking to Metro. The foyer opens in the spacious and light-filled living room and a fully separate dining room ready for you to entertain your family and friends. And you'll want to entertain when you see the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a gas cooktop. The adjacent family room includes a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter mornings; when the weather is sunnier, you~ll enjoy your morning coffee on the charming back patio. Upstairs you'll enjoy relaxing in the large master suite, with plenty of closet space, separate shower, and jacuzzi. Upstairs features two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The basement recreation room features its own remote-controlled fireplace, as well as a powder room, laundry room, and access to the two-car garage. With so many options for shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby, you'll always have something to enjoy! This home is ready for you to move in! No smoking. Pets are case-by-case; limit one; less than 40 pounds; $500 pet deposit. Available September 2019. Required two-income total of $136,000. *Non-refundable* application fee is $50 per person.