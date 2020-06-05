All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

8550 WESTOWN WAY

8550 Westown Way · No Longer Available
Location

8550 Westown Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous townhouse in Vienna/Tyson~s Corner is a can't-miss opportunity! Nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac, the home offers refined living along with the convenience of walking to Metro. The foyer opens in the spacious and light-filled living room and a fully separate dining room ready for you to entertain your family and friends. And you'll want to entertain when you see the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a gas cooktop. The adjacent family room includes a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter mornings; when the weather is sunnier, you~ll enjoy your morning coffee on the charming back patio. Upstairs you'll enjoy relaxing in the large master suite, with plenty of closet space, separate shower, and jacuzzi. Upstairs features two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The basement recreation room features its own remote-controlled fireplace, as well as a powder room, laundry room, and access to the two-car garage. With so many options for shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby, you'll always have something to enjoy! This home is ready for you to move in! No smoking. Pets are case-by-case; limit one; less than 40 pounds; $500 pet deposit. Available September 2019. Required two-income total of $136,000. *Non-refundable* application fee is $50 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have any available units?
8550 WESTOWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have?
Some of 8550 WESTOWN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 WESTOWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8550 WESTOWN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 WESTOWN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8550 WESTOWN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8550 WESTOWN WAY offers parking.
Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 WESTOWN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have a pool?
No, 8550 WESTOWN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 8550 WESTOWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8550 WESTOWN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8550 WESTOWN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8550 WESTOWN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
