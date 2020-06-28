All apartments in Tysons Corner
8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE
8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE

8540 Harvest Oak Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8540 Harvest Oak Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
Fabulous End Unit Townhome backing to mature trees and common area. Located on the quiet & private end of the development. Away from noise, yet close to everything. Metro less than 1 mile (Greensboro Station Silver Line) and metro bus at entry of neighborhood. Fantastic Commuter location, sited between 123 and Route 7 in heart of Tysons, and close to 495, 66, 267 and more. Brand New appliances include Samsung washer & dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, and GE downdraft cooktop + New granite countertops, under mount sink and kitchen faucet. Additionally, Brand New HVAC Unit, Water Heater and Garage Door Opener. New carpet and fresh paint! New blinds! New roof in 2017! Professional duct and vent cleaning!! Plenty of visitor parking spaces in the community, including directly in front of town home! Huge Master Bedroom Suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, box window, & spacious En Suite with double sink vanity, corner soaking tub and enclosed shower. New Washer & Dryer on bedroom level! Bright & Sunny Living and Dining Rooms, Newly refinished Hardwood floors on the main level, recessed lighting, 2 gas fireplaces that provide excellent heat, and so much more. Private deck backing to trees, french door walk-out recreation room to private patio and fenced-in backyard. This home has it all! Hurry, this won't last long. Income & credit must be satisfactory to Landlord to qualify for 1 months rent security deposit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. No more than 2 unrelated adults. $100 Repair deductible. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have any available units?
8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
