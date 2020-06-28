8540 HARVEST OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage guest parking

Fabulous End Unit Townhome backing to mature trees and common area. Located on the quiet & private end of the development. Away from noise, yet close to everything. Metro less than 1 mile (Greensboro Station Silver Line) and metro bus at entry of neighborhood. Fantastic Commuter location, sited between 123 and Route 7 in heart of Tysons, and close to 495, 66, 267 and more. Brand New appliances include Samsung washer & dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, and GE downdraft cooktop + New granite countertops, under mount sink and kitchen faucet. Additionally, Brand New HVAC Unit, Water Heater and Garage Door Opener. New carpet and fresh paint! New blinds! New roof in 2017! Professional duct and vent cleaning!! Plenty of visitor parking spaces in the community, including directly in front of town home! Huge Master Bedroom Suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, box window, & spacious En Suite with double sink vanity, corner soaking tub and enclosed shower. New Washer & Dryer on bedroom level! Bright & Sunny Living and Dining Rooms, Newly refinished Hardwood floors on the main level, recessed lighting, 2 gas fireplaces that provide excellent heat, and so much more. Private deck backing to trees, french door walk-out recreation room to private patio and fenced-in backyard. This home has it all! Hurry, this won't last long. Income & credit must be satisfactory to Landlord to qualify for 1 months rent security deposit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. No more than 2 unrelated adults. $100 Repair deductible. Available for immediate occupancy.