8380 GREENSBORO DR #617
8380 GREENSBORO DR #617

8380 Greensboro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8380 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This updated two bedrooms and two Bathrooms unit is available immediately. The Rotonda is located In the heart of Tyson's Corner, a short distance to two of the Silver Metro Stations, the new Boro Whole Food's Market, upcoming Movie Theaters , Restaurants and amidst its wide range of Amenities . The unit is conveniently close to the elevators. Adequately sized balcony overlooking the community outdoor pool. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Updated wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter top. Washer & Dryer are located next to the large kitchen pantry. Ample cabinets with two closets one of which is a walk in closet in the master bedroom. 2nd bedroom and bathroom are located on the other side of the living room. Large coat closet off the main foyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have any available units?
8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have?
Some of 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 currently offering any rent specials?
8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 pet-friendly?
No, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 offer parking?
Yes, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 does offer parking.
Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have a pool?
Yes, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 has a pool.
Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have accessible units?
No, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 does not have accessible units.
Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8380 GREENSBORO DR #617 does not have units with air conditioning.
