8380 GREENSBORO DR #617

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

This updated two bedrooms and two Bathrooms unit is available immediately. The Rotonda is located In the heart of Tyson's Corner, a short distance to two of the Silver Metro Stations, the new Boro Whole Food's Market, upcoming Movie Theaters , Restaurants and amidst its wide range of Amenities . The unit is conveniently close to the elevators. Adequately sized balcony overlooking the community outdoor pool. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Updated wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter top. Washer & Dryer are located next to the large kitchen pantry. Ample cabinets with two closets one of which is a walk in closet in the master bedroom. 2nd bedroom and bathroom are located on the other side of the living room. Large coat closet off the main foyer.