Tysons Corner, VA
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 AM

8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE

8370 Greensboro Drive · (703) 938-5600
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8370 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Location, Location, Location. This is your chance to live in the sought after Rotunda, just minutes to the Springhill METRO, TOP RATED McLean Schools & the AMENITIES are endless! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo is the perfect place to call home! The unit is light filled with wood flooring, a large cooks kitchen with double ovens, tile flooring & space for a table. The Living room is spacious and open to the dining room and the large balcony. Both bedrooms being quite large; the master bedroom is an en suite w/large closets & the second bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & full bath steps away. Not only will you find a washer/dryer conveniently located in the unit & lots of closets, but also a storage unit found on the LL for extras . The pools, tennis courts, walking trail, tot lot & shuttle are just a few of the amenities! Hurry, this is priced to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have any available units?
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
