8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE

Amenities
Location, Location, Location. This is your chance to live in the sought after Rotunda, just minutes to the Springhill METRO, TOP RATED McLean Schools & the AMENITIES are endless! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo is the perfect place to call home! The unit is light filled with wood flooring, a large cooks kitchen with double ovens, tile flooring & space for a table. The Living room is spacious and open to the dining room and the large balcony. Both bedrooms being quite large; the master bedroom is an en suite w/large closets & the second bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & full bath steps away. Not only will you find a washer/dryer conveniently located in the unit & lots of closets, but also a storage unit found on the LL for extras . The pools, tennis courts, walking trail, tot lot & shuttle are just a few of the amenities! Hurry, this is priced to rent!