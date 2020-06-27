All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD

8306 Wolftrap Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8306 Wolftrap Road, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
media room
Bright, spacious, brick front 4-bedroom 3.5-bath Colonial style home with 9-ft ceiling minutes from Tysons/I-495/I-66/Metro in Wolftrap Vale neighborhood. 2-story family room with wall of windows and a gas fireplace. Brand new carpet on main level. Hardwood floor in dining and living rooms was recently sanded and refinished. Huge kitchen with Corian countertop, SS refrigerator, SS 5-burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, and large walk-in pantry. Perfect kitchen for entertaining your friends and family. Master Bathroom features granite countertop with double-vanity, a separate shower, a large soaking tub, and a separate toilet area. Lower level features a large recreation room with the second gas fireplace, a separate exercise room, a large den, and a full bathroom with large shower. Basement has a separate entrance that goes up to the backyard. The back of the house features a beautiful composite material deck for cookout evenings. Excellent property for someone who likes to entertain or just to have a nice quiet home with an easy commute to relax in. Minutes to Tysons' restaurants, shopping malls, and theaters. This is a non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have any available units?
8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have?
Some of 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD offers parking.
Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have a pool?
No, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University