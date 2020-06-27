8306 WOLFTRAP ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking media room

Bright, spacious, brick front 4-bedroom 3.5-bath Colonial style home with 9-ft ceiling minutes from Tysons/I-495/I-66/Metro in Wolftrap Vale neighborhood. 2-story family room with wall of windows and a gas fireplace. Brand new carpet on main level. Hardwood floor in dining and living rooms was recently sanded and refinished. Huge kitchen with Corian countertop, SS refrigerator, SS 5-burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, and large walk-in pantry. Perfect kitchen for entertaining your friends and family. Master Bathroom features granite countertop with double-vanity, a separate shower, a large soaking tub, and a separate toilet area. Lower level features a large recreation room with the second gas fireplace, a separate exercise room, a large den, and a full bathroom with large shower. Basement has a separate entrance that goes up to the backyard. The back of the house features a beautiful composite material deck for cookout evenings. Excellent property for someone who likes to entertain or just to have a nice quiet home with an easy commute to relax in. Minutes to Tysons' restaurants, shopping malls, and theaters. This is a non-smoking property.