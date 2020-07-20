8159 SILVERBERRY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Natural Light Fills this Brick Front Colonial situated on a Cul De Sac and adjacent to a bike trail. Quarter mile to public transportation and mid way to both Merrifield and McLean Silver Metro. Five Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths with full Walk Out finished basement. Grand Foyer with curved staircase. Hardwood floors in Living, Dining, Office, Kitchen and Family Rooms. Maple kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and Breakfast Area. Step down to a Grand Family Room w/cozy fireplace & ample tall windows filtering sunshine. In Law Suite in fully finished walk out basement. ALSO FOR SALE FOR $999000