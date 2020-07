8103 MADRILLON SPRINGS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY UPDATED GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF VIENNA. GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN! 9' CEILINGS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, VAULTED CEILINGS ENTIRE SECOND FLOOR. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH UPDATED LUXURIOUS BATH DOES NOT DISAPPOINT. WARM AND WELCOMING LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. VERY OPEN AND BRIGHT THROUGHOUT! ENJOY THE OUTDOOR SPACE FROM BOTH THE DECK AND LOWER LEVEL PRIVATE SLATE PATIO BACKING TO TREES. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! MINS FROM 66, 495, SILVER AND ORANGE LINE METRO STOPS AND TYSON'S CORNER!