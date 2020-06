Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury spacious 4 level end unit townhouse in the heart of Tyson's. Front and side brick with 2 car Garage. 1 minute to 495 yet very quiet. Minutes to metro and Rt 66. Walk to mall, cinema, bookstores, and restaurants. No pets, non-smoker. App fee:$40/adult on lease. Available 9/1