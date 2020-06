Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Garage town home located in sought after Tysons area. Three level w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and one half bath. NEWLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. Hardwood floor on main level and NEW CARPET ON LOWER AND UPPER LEVELS. NEW FOYER AND STAIR PENDANT LIGHT, AND NEW DINING CHANDELIER. DECK POWDER WASHED AND STAINED. The backyard has paver patio, and enclosed fence.