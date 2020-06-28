7997 RESERVE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage

This one is special! Lovely end unit townhouse near Tysons and metro. Spacious AND bright,, this 4 level townhouse is above ground, has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with impressive features that include a gourmet kitchen with island, Granite countertops, high end stainless appliances, upgraded bathrooms, wood floors, two walk in closets in Master Bedroom, Sitting area and balcony off 4th bedroom and so much more. Two Balconies and attached 2 car garage. Approximately 3000 square feet. Community has a workout room, swimming pool indoor basketball. Will not last.