Tysons Corner, VA
7997 RESERVE WAY
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

7997 RESERVE WAY

7997 Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

7997 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
This one is special! Lovely end unit townhouse near Tysons and metro. Spacious AND bright,, this 4 level townhouse is above ground, has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with impressive features that include a gourmet kitchen with island, Granite countertops, high end stainless appliances, upgraded bathrooms, wood floors, two walk in closets in Master Bedroom, Sitting area and balcony off 4th bedroom and so much more. Two Balconies and attached 2 car garage. Approximately 3000 square feet. Community has a workout room, swimming pool indoor basketball. Will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7997 RESERVE WAY have any available units?
7997 RESERVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 7997 RESERVE WAY have?
Some of 7997 RESERVE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7997 RESERVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7997 RESERVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7997 RESERVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7997 RESERVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7997 RESERVE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7997 RESERVE WAY offers parking.
Does 7997 RESERVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7997 RESERVE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7997 RESERVE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7997 RESERVE WAY has a pool.
Does 7997 RESERVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7997 RESERVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7997 RESERVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7997 RESERVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7997 RESERVE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7997 RESERVE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
