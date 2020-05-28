All apartments in Tysons Corner
7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE

7973 Tyson Oaks Circle · (571) 379-4734
Location

7973 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE JULY 1. NEW PRICE. Beautifully remodeled townhouse in a great location to Silver line and Dunn Loring Metro, 495, and 66. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 half baths, 3 level townhouse located near Tysons. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, white cabinets, newer carpets, updated baths, freshly painted, newer blinds, newer patio door. Kitchen with eat-at bar and separate pantry. Master bedroom offers own private bath and walk-in closet. Walkout basement has finished family room with wood burning fireplace. Also separate laundry room with wash tub. 2 assigned parking spaces, E96. Quiet community, close to restaurants and shopping. Application fee $50 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
