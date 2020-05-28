7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE JULY 1. NEW PRICE. Beautifully remodeled townhouse in a great location to Silver line and Dunn Loring Metro, 495, and 66. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 half baths, 3 level townhouse located near Tysons. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, white cabinets, newer carpets, updated baths, freshly painted, newer blinds, newer patio door. Kitchen with eat-at bar and separate pantry. Master bedroom offers own private bath and walk-in closet. Walkout basement has finished family room with wood burning fireplace. Also separate laundry room with wash tub. 2 assigned parking spaces, E96. Quiet community, close to restaurants and shopping. Application fee $50 per applicant.