Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Location Location Location! Renovated Townhome!!! Near Metro, Tysons Corner shopping center, minutes away from the Mosaic District. Easy access to 123 & 495. This beautiful and spacious townhome with many of upgrades and a very modern designed ; recent updated; windows, HV/AC, kitchen, baths, painted, flooring & much more..... 2 Assigned Parking Spaces,.... Hurry... won't last! Please note; Lower level is not a legal bedroom and owner will not allowed to use as bedroom!