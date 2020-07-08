7831 ENOLA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center on-site laundry playground pool

Amazing Location!!! Wonderfully located one bedroom garden style condo in McLean Hills near Tyson's Corner! This apartment faces wooded area, the playground and the outdoor pool! Has a brand new carpet, Renovated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances opening to a great dinning and living space! The bedroom is large, has a privet renovated bathroom and a very big walk-in closet! Additional secure storage space downstairs! The Laundry room is in the building. This condo is near by shopping plaza with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, gas stations! As well very close to Tyson's Corner Malls and Business Centers, Silver Metro Line, Falls Church City, 495, I-66, entertainment, parks, recreation!