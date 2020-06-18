All apartments in Tysons Corner
2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT

2106 Tysons Executive Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Tysons Executive Ct, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, elegant and spacious single family home situated at the end of the inlet for privacy, yet walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and minutes to 495, Dunn Loring, Tysons and West Falls Church Metro Stations. Home boasts 5 large bedrooms, 5.5 baths w/ a two-car-garage. Main level has hardwood floors in the formal dining room, living room, and office with NEW hardwood floors in the family room. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, desk, additional sink, 5 burner gas cooktop w/ industiral exhaust, newer appliances, double oven, 2 pantries. large Eat-In Kitchen with built-in window seats. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS on the upper level. Master bedroom has a private sitting areaw/ gas fireplace and 2 WICs, walk-in closets and a luxurious attached bath that includes a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Fully finished lower level w/ NEW VINYL FLOORS, wet bar, rec room, bedroom, two full bathrooms, weight room and ample storage. Enjoy the views of the expansive, beautifully landscaped backyard from the screened porch or private deck. Great yard with two stone patios for entertaining, grilling or relaxing, backed to fenced in trees for privacy. Newer Washer and Dryer on bedroom level. Newer Kitchen appliances. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have any available units?
2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have?
Some of 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT offers parking.
Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have a pool?
No, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
