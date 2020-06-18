2106 TYSONS EXECUTIVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, elegant and spacious single family home situated at the end of the inlet for privacy, yet walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and minutes to 495, Dunn Loring, Tysons and West Falls Church Metro Stations. Home boasts 5 large bedrooms, 5.5 baths w/ a two-car-garage. Main level has hardwood floors in the formal dining room, living room, and office with NEW hardwood floors in the family room. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, desk, additional sink, 5 burner gas cooktop w/ industiral exhaust, newer appliances, double oven, 2 pantries. large Eat-In Kitchen with built-in window seats. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS on the upper level. Master bedroom has a private sitting areaw/ gas fireplace and 2 WICs, walk-in closets and a luxurious attached bath that includes a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Fully finished lower level w/ NEW VINYL FLOORS, wet bar, rec room, bedroom, two full bathrooms, weight room and ample storage. Enjoy the views of the expansive, beautifully landscaped backyard from the screened porch or private deck. Great yard with two stone patios for entertaining, grilling or relaxing, backed to fenced in trees for privacy. Newer Washer and Dryer on bedroom level. Newer Kitchen appliances. Lawn care included.