2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only. This beautiful home includes 3 finished levels, a large 2 car garage, NEST thermostats, gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, a walk out basement with large recreation space and an inviting deck and patio. Call Listing agent to arrange a showing. Tenant occupied until early August. Fireplaces not to be used. Other features include washer/dryer on the upper level, wet bar in the basement, 3 finished levels, inviting backyard deck perfect for entertaining family and friends, large driveway, and a large 9,253 SF lot. Icing on the cake: neighborhood tennis courts & woods in back.