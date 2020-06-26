1727 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102 East Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous McLean townhouse walking distance to Metro! 2.5 new baths with beautiful ceramic tile floors. All main level has brand new laminate interlocking plank flooring throughout. Huge living room lets in lots of sunlight. Freshly painted throughout! Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and attached family rm/dining area. Brand new wall-to-wall carpet on upper level. Master suite has en suite bath and large walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms as well. This home is move-in ready and so conveniently located! McLean High School pyramid! Better hurry! (Home is ready to view but there is still some work in progress-- available to move in March 1.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
