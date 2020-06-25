1719 TYVALE COURT

Amenities
Best location in the heart of Tysons Corner! End Unit All Brick Townhouse! Beautifully Renovated in 2020! New Open Floor Plan, New Hardwood Floors , New Paint. New Marble Bathrooms, New Lighting/Fixtures, Large Deck off the Family Room , Remodeled Kitchen, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Fireplaces. 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Walk-out Lower Level with a Recreational Room and an Additional Room with a Full Bath. One of the Largest Backyards in the complex, Fully Fenced! Walking distance to Tyson's Corner Malls, Metro, Whole Foods Market, Restaurants, etc.! Minutes to 495 , 66, and Dulles Toll Rd! City living at its best! Also listed for sale.