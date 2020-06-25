All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 1719 TYVALE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1719 TYVALE COURT
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:33 PM

1719 TYVALE COURT

1719 Tyvale Court · (703) 752-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1719 Tyvale Court, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Best location in the heart of Tysons Corner! End Unit All Brick Townhouse! Beautifully Renovated in 2020! New Open Floor Plan, New Hardwood Floors , New Paint. New Marble Bathrooms, New Lighting/Fixtures, Large Deck off the Family Room , Remodeled Kitchen, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Fireplaces. 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Walk-out Lower Level with a Recreational Room and an Additional Room with a Full Bath. One of the Largest Backyards in the complex, Fully Fenced! Walking distance to Tyson's Corner Malls, Metro, Whole Foods Market, Restaurants, etc.! Minutes to 495 , 66, and Dulles Toll Rd! City living at its best! Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 TYVALE COURT have any available units?
1719 TYVALE COURT has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1719 TYVALE COURT have?
Some of 1719 TYVALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 TYVALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1719 TYVALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 TYVALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1719 TYVALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1719 TYVALE COURT offer parking?
No, 1719 TYVALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1719 TYVALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 TYVALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 TYVALE COURT have a pool?
No, 1719 TYVALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1719 TYVALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1719 TYVALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 TYVALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 TYVALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 TYVALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 TYVALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1719 TYVALE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Dog Friendly Apartments
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity