1719 TYVALE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Best location in the heart of Tysons Corner! End Unit All Brick Townhouse! Beautifully Renovated in 2020! New Open Floor Plan, New Hardwood Floors , New Paint. New Marble Bathrooms, New Lighting/Fixtures, Large Deck off the Family Room , Remodeled Kitchen, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Fireplaces. 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Walk-out Lower Level with a Recreational Room and an Additional Room with a Full Bath. One of the Largest Backyards in the complex, Fully Fenced! Walking distance to Tyson's Corner Malls, Metro, Whole Foods Market, Restaurants, etc.! Minutes to 495 , 66, and Dulles Toll Rd! City living at its best! Also listed for sale.