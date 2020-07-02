1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters garage gym pool clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Prime Upscale Gated Tysons Community Next To Silver Line. Luxury executive 3 BDR/3.5 Bath townhouse (largest model) with 2 car garage in sought after gated community of Westwood Village in Tysons. Private setting that backs to beautiful woods/parkland & trails. New Paint. Upscale kitchen w/SS appliances & granite countertops, large palladium windows, lots of natural light, finished walkout basement, plenty of storage/closets (Elfa system). 4 blocks to Silver Line/Spring Hill Metro Station. Convenient commute to Washington DC, easy access to 495 Beltway / 267 Toll / 66 and Tysons malls/shopping/restaurants/businesses. Clubhouse pool & fitness center. For school info: www.greatschools.org. No Pets & No Smoking $50 Application Fee per Applicant