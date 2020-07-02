All apartments in Tysons Corner
1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE

1616 Leeds Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Prime Upscale Gated Tysons Community Next To Silver Line. Luxury executive 3 BDR/3.5 Bath townhouse (largest model) with 2 car garage in sought after gated community of Westwood Village in Tysons. Private setting that backs to beautiful woods/parkland & trails. New Paint. Upscale kitchen w/SS appliances & granite countertops, large palladium windows, lots of natural light, finished walkout basement, plenty of storage/closets (Elfa system). 4 blocks to Silver Line/Spring Hill Metro Station. Convenient commute to Washington DC, easy access to 495 Beltway / 267 Toll / 66 and Tysons malls/shopping/restaurants/businesses. Clubhouse pool & fitness center. For school info: www.greatschools.org. No Pets & No Smoking $50 Application Fee per Applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have any available units?
1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

