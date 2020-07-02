1616 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE

Amenities
Prime Upscale Gated Tysons Community Next To Silver Line. Luxury executive 3 BDR/3.5 Bath townhouse (largest model) with 2 car garage in sought after gated community of Westwood Village in Tysons. Private setting that backs to beautiful woods/parkland & trails. New Paint. Upscale kitchen w/SS appliances & granite countertops, large palladium windows, lots of natural light, finished walkout basement, plenty of storage/closets (Elfa system). 4 blocks to Silver Line/Spring Hill Metro Station. Convenient commute to Washington DC, easy access to 495 Beltway / 267 Toll / 66 and Tysons malls/shopping/restaurants/businesses. Clubhouse pool & fitness center. For school info: www.greatschools.org. No Pets & No Smoking $50 Application Fee per Applicant