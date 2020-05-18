1530 LINCOLN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

REMODELED! Beautiful one bedroom with full bath condo in heart of Tysons. Updated kitchen with brand new granite counter-top, appliances, and light fixtures. Freshly updated bathroom with ceramic tiles and vanity. Hardwood flooring and fresh throughout. Washer and Dryer in unit, large balcony. Minutes to shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment. Tenant pays electric. Community has Pool, Gym and Club House. Close to Metro Bus station. Walk to Harris Teeter, Easy access to major routes I-495, I-66+ Dulles Toll Rd