Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1530 LINCOLN WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

1530 LINCOLN WAY

1530 Lincoln Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1530 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
REMODELED! Beautiful one bedroom with full bath condo in heart of Tysons. Updated kitchen with brand new granite counter-top, appliances, and light fixtures. Freshly updated bathroom with ceramic tiles and vanity. Hardwood flooring and fresh throughout. Washer and Dryer in unit, large balcony. Minutes to shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment. Tenant pays electric. Community has Pool, Gym and Club House. Close to Metro Bus station. Walk to Harris Teeter, Easy access to major routes I-495, I-66+ Dulles Toll Rd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have any available units?
1530 LINCOLN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have?
Some of 1530 LINCOLN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 LINCOLN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1530 LINCOLN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 LINCOLN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1530 LINCOLN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY offer parking?
No, 1530 LINCOLN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 LINCOLN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1530 LINCOLN WAY has a pool.
Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have accessible units?
No, 1530 LINCOLN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 LINCOLN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 LINCOLN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 LINCOLN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
