Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

1525 Lincoln Way, 202

1525 Lincoln Way · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 202 Available 09/30/19 The Fountains At McLean - Property Id: 143466

Fountains At McLean is a great community with exceptional location providing a bucolic setting.
Minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, 495, 66, and the Dulles Toll Rd.
Walking distance to Silver Line Metro.

Unit amenities includes the following - recently installed new carpets, and recently installed new bathroom tub
Includes Reserved Parking slot with plenty of unreserved parking in front of building

Community amenities include the following:
Outdoor pool and hot tub
Fitness center with health-club quality equipment
Clubhouse that can serve as a party room or business center
Transport hub, shopping and grocery within walking distance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143466p
Property Id 143466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5066014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have any available units?
1525 Lincoln Way, 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have?
Some of 1525 Lincoln Way, 202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Lincoln Way, 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 offers parking.
Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 has a pool.
Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have accessible units?
No, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Lincoln Way, 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
