1525 Lincoln Way, 202

Unit 202 Available 09/30/19 The Fountains At McLean



Fountains At McLean is a great community with exceptional location providing a bucolic setting.

Minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, 495, 66, and the Dulles Toll Rd.

Walking distance to Silver Line Metro.



Unit amenities includes the following - recently installed new carpets, and recently installed new bathroom tub

Includes Reserved Parking slot with plenty of unreserved parking in front of building



Community amenities include the following:

Outdoor pool and hot tub

Fitness center with health-club quality equipment

Clubhouse that can serve as a party room or business center

Transport hub, shopping and grocery within walking distance

No Pets Allowed



