Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:49 AM

1511 LINCOLN WAY

1511 Lincoln Way · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable ground level unit NO STAIRS!! in the heart of everything available for reasonable rent for long term lease in central Tyson's/Mclean. Two bedroom, two bath with full size laundry in unit. Ceiling fans and spacious bedrooms with ample storage. One parking space. Walk to grocery and shopping! Beautiful new ceramic tile, new tubs and toilets, new ceramic tile in kitchen as well as baths!! Freshly painted and ready for YOU!! VACANT AND VIRUS-FREE!!! (just kidding I am not a doctor so I don't know for 100%, but seriously no one has lived here for months, and it has been professionally cleaned) : )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have any available units?
1511 LINCOLN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have?
Some of 1511 LINCOLN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 LINCOLN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1511 LINCOLN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 LINCOLN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1511 LINCOLN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1511 LINCOLN WAY offers parking.
Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 LINCOLN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have a pool?
No, 1511 LINCOLN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have accessible units?
No, 1511 LINCOLN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 LINCOLN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 LINCOLN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 LINCOLN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
