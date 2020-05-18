1511 LINCOLN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable ground level unit NO STAIRS!! in the heart of everything available for reasonable rent for long term lease in central Tyson's/Mclean. Two bedroom, two bath with full size laundry in unit. Ceiling fans and spacious bedrooms with ample storage. One parking space. Walk to grocery and shopping! Beautiful new ceramic tile, new tubs and toilets, new ceramic tile in kitchen as well as baths!! Freshly painted and ready for YOU!! VACANT AND VIRUS-FREE!!! (just kidding I am not a doctor so I don't know for 100%, but seriously no one has lived here for months, and it has been professionally cleaned) : )