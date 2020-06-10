1504 LINCOLN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool garage

Wonderful updated 2nd floor unit in elevator building. Updates include kitchen cabinets, appliances, walk-in shower, laminate floors. Open kitchen and large balcony with courtyard views. Washer & dryer in unit plus great storage closet on balcony. Unit is very close to elevator. Great location with easy walk to Harris Teeter and near 2 Metro stops. Controlled access building with elevator. Includes 1 garage parking spot (#71). Lovely community with outdoor pool, game room, party room and exercise room. Complex is in the heart of Tysons and surrounded by a lot of employment opportunities + retail + restaurants. You'll love living in Fountains at McLean.