Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

1504 LINCOLN WAY

1504 Lincoln Way · (703) 821-1840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1504 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful updated 2nd floor unit in elevator building. Updates include kitchen cabinets, appliances, walk-in shower, laminate floors. Open kitchen and large balcony with courtyard views. Washer & dryer in unit plus great storage closet on balcony. Unit is very close to elevator. Great location with easy walk to Harris Teeter and near 2 Metro stops. Controlled access building with elevator. Includes 1 garage parking spot (#71). Lovely community with outdoor pool, game room, party room and exercise room. Complex is in the heart of Tysons and surrounded by a lot of employment opportunities + retail + restaurants. You'll love living in Fountains at McLean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have any available units?
1504 LINCOLN WAY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have?
Some of 1504 LINCOLN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 LINCOLN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1504 LINCOLN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 LINCOLN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1504 LINCOLN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1504 LINCOLN WAY does offer parking.
Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 LINCOLN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1504 LINCOLN WAY has a pool.
Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have accessible units?
No, 1504 LINCOLN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 LINCOLN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 LINCOLN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 LINCOLN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
