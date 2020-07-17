All apartments in Stafford County
Stafford County, VA
82 RIPLEY ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:51 AM

82 RIPLEY ROAD

82 Ripley Road · (540) 479-1101
Location

82 Ripley Road, Stafford County, VA 22556

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4478 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Oversized and immaculate colonial in Apple Grove! There is a living room area on each level of this gorgeous property. HUGE master bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in closet the size of a bedroom, large secondary bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets, upstairs laundry, and a bedroom, bathroom, and wet bar in the basement. Cul-de-sac living with a 3 car garage and huge driveway. Short commute to Rt610, I-95, Rt1, commuter lots, & Quantico. 1~ Hr to D.C., Richmond, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, Dahlgren, & Crystal City. Pets will NOT be considered for this property. Available for occupancy 8/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have any available units?
82 RIPLEY ROAD has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have?
Some of 82 RIPLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 RIPLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
82 RIPLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 RIPLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 RIPLEY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 82 RIPLEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 RIPLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 82 RIPLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 82 RIPLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 RIPLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 RIPLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 RIPLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
