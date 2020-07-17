82 RIPLEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Oversized and immaculate colonial in Apple Grove! There is a living room area on each level of this gorgeous property. HUGE master bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in closet the size of a bedroom, large secondary bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets, upstairs laundry, and a bedroom, bathroom, and wet bar in the basement. Cul-de-sac living with a 3 car garage and huge driveway. Short commute to Rt610, I-95, Rt1, commuter lots, & Quantico. 1~ Hr to D.C., Richmond, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, Dahlgren, & Crystal City. Pets will NOT be considered for this property. Available for occupancy 8/10/2020.