82 RIPLEY ROAD

Amenities
Oversized and immaculate colonial in Apple Grove! There is a living room area on each level of this gorgeous property. HUGE master bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in closet the size of a bedroom, large secondary bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets, upstairs laundry, and a bedroom, bathroom, and wet bar in the basement. Cul-de-sac living with a 3 car garage and huge driveway. Short commute to Rt610, I-95, Rt1, commuter lots, & Quantico. 1~ Hr to D.C., Richmond, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, Dahlgren, & Crystal City. Pets will NOT be considered for this property. Available for occupancy 8/10/2020.