Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO SHOWINGS until JULY 24th as tenant is living in the house. Don't miss this 3 finished level house w/4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath house w/ over 3500 sq. ft. located just minutes from Quantico & I-95. Basement w/ large rec room, kitchenette & storage. Kitchen w/ morning room off back over looking fully fenced back yard w/ deck, and stamped concrete patio. Upstairs Laundry.TENANTS PACKING & MOVING NOW and will be showing on July 24th.