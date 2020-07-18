402 MUNSONS HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

This charming townhome is minutes away from I-95, Jefferson Davis Highway and Marine Corps base Quantico. A spacious fully finished basement, hardwood living room floor, open layout and gorgeous kitchen are just a couple of highlights that make this property special. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a roomy soaking tub, overlooking the central pond for a relaxing spa experience. The patio overlooking the same view is perfect for grilling and entertaining, along with the attractive brick layout underneath.