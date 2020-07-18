All apartments in Stafford County
Stafford County, VA
402 MUNSONS HILL COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

402 MUNSONS HILL COURT

402 Munsons Hill Court · (540) 659-2141
Location

402 Munsons Hill Court, Stafford County, VA 22554

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2072 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
This charming townhome is minutes away from I-95, Jefferson Davis Highway and Marine Corps base Quantico. A spacious fully finished basement, hardwood living room floor, open layout and gorgeous kitchen are just a couple of highlights that make this property special. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a roomy soaking tub, overlooking the central pond for a relaxing spa experience. The patio overlooking the same view is perfect for grilling and entertaining, along with the attractive brick layout underneath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have any available units?
402 MUNSONS HILL COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have?
Some of 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
402 MUNSONS HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
