6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Warm and welcoming home, Move-in ready! Kitchen SS appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and tile floor. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. 3 bedrooms upstairs and rec room or 4th bedroom on the lower level. Large, level fenced backyard with mature trees. An awesome location~ 2.5 Miles to the Springfield Metro, Walk to VRE,(.6 Mile) 15 minutes to the new Amazon campus, Crystal City, Fort Belvoir and the new TSA facility in Springfield. Lake Accotink Park only 2.6 miles through the neighborhood. Also FOR SALE $469,990.