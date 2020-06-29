All apartments in Springfield
6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD

6831 Cabin John Road · No Longer Available
Location

6831 Cabin John Road, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Warm and welcoming home, Move-in ready! Kitchen SS appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and tile floor. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. 3 bedrooms upstairs and rec room or 4th bedroom on the lower level. Large, level fenced backyard with mature trees. An awesome location~ 2.5 Miles to the Springfield Metro, Walk to VRE,(.6 Mile) 15 minutes to the new Amazon campus, Crystal City, Fort Belvoir and the new TSA facility in Springfield. Lake Accotink Park only 2.6 miles through the neighborhood. Also FOR SALE $469,990.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have any available units?
6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have?
Some of 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD offers parking.
Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have a pool?
No, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6831 CABIN JOHN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
