6812 BACKLICK RD

Amenities
Welcome to 6812 Backlick Road. This light and bright townhome offers lots of space throughout its three levels. The kitchen features stunning granite countertops, gleaming stainless-steel appliances, and an attached breakfast room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space, as well as a completely private balcony. Step out to the back deck with steps down to the fully fenced rear patio, which is perfect for entertaining. This wonderful home is super-well located just minutes from all major commuter routes, the Springfield Town Center, and the Franconia-Springfield Metro.