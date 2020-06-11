All apartments in Springfield
6812 BACKLICK RD
Last updated January 7 2020 at 10:06 AM

6812 BACKLICK RD

6812 Backlick Road · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6812 Backlick Road. This light and bright townhome offers lots of space throughout its three levels. The kitchen features stunning granite countertops, gleaming stainless-steel appliances, and an attached breakfast room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space, as well as a completely private balcony. Step out to the back deck with steps down to the fully fenced rear patio, which is perfect for entertaining. This wonderful home is super-well located just minutes from all major commuter routes, the Springfield Town Center, and the Franconia-Springfield Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 BACKLICK RD have any available units?
6812 BACKLICK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6812 BACKLICK RD have?
Some of 6812 BACKLICK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 BACKLICK RD currently offering any rent specials?
6812 BACKLICK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 BACKLICK RD pet-friendly?
No, 6812 BACKLICK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6812 BACKLICK RD offer parking?
Yes, 6812 BACKLICK RD offers parking.
Does 6812 BACKLICK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6812 BACKLICK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 BACKLICK RD have a pool?
No, 6812 BACKLICK RD does not have a pool.
Does 6812 BACKLICK RD have accessible units?
No, 6812 BACKLICK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 BACKLICK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 BACKLICK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 BACKLICK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6812 BACKLICK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

