6529 Elder Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 4
6529 Elder Avenue
6529 Elder Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6529 Elder Avenue, Springfield, VA 22150
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Furnished room for rent in single family house including all utilities in rent. Very convenient location most stores are on walk in distance as well Springfield Mall
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6529 Elder Avenue have any available units?
6529 Elder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 6529 Elder Avenue have?
Some of 6529 Elder Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 6529 Elder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Elder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Elder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Elder Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 6529 Elder Avenue offer parking?
No, 6529 Elder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Elder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Elder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Elder Avenue have a pool?
No, 6529 Elder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Elder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6529 Elder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Elder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Elder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Elder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6529 Elder Avenue has units with air conditioning.
