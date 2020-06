Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Super home in very convenient location is ready for new tenant! Two assigned spaces in front. Sorry - no smokers, no pets. Good credit is required. Community offers pool, tennis, tot lot, bball and trail as well as free bus service to metro during am/pm rush. Close to shopping and other transportation routes/Bus/Ft Belvoir etc.