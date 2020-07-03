All apartments in Springfield
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

6327 DUNN COURT

6327 Dunn Court · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Dunn Court, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Don't miss this move-in ready beautiful townhome with 4 BR 3.5 BA with attached 1-car garage near everything! Brand new hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet throughout rest of the house. Light bright sun filled living areas with private alcove off the kitchen, separate dining room and formal living room for entertaining, Located near Springfield METRO, shuttle bus runs daily, easy commute to Ft Belvoir, mins to Springfield mall shops, restaurants and movie theater. Community amenities include pool, playground and tennis courts. Rooftop solar panels available with utility net metering. Utility net metering is available with Dominion VA Power. Renter will sign up for net metering with Dominion and sell electricity from the solar panels back to the utility. By month varies, but annualized should come to 2/3 reduction in energy bill. ADP Security monitoring is available (house is pre-wired). Renter will need their own security monitoring contract with ADP for this service. Washer and dryer included. Landlord pays the monthly HOA dues which includes basic trash removal. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 DUNN COURT have any available units?
6327 DUNN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6327 DUNN COURT have?
Some of 6327 DUNN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 DUNN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6327 DUNN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 DUNN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6327 DUNN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6327 DUNN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6327 DUNN COURT offers parking.
Does 6327 DUNN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 DUNN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 DUNN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6327 DUNN COURT has a pool.
Does 6327 DUNN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6327 DUNN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 DUNN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6327 DUNN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 DUNN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6327 DUNN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

