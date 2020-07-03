6327 DUNN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Don't miss this move-in ready beautiful townhome with 4 BR 3.5 BA with attached 1-car garage near everything! Brand new hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet throughout rest of the house. Light bright sun filled living areas with private alcove off the kitchen, separate dining room and formal living room for entertaining, Located near Springfield METRO, shuttle bus runs daily, easy commute to Ft Belvoir, mins to Springfield mall shops, restaurants and movie theater. Community amenities include pool, playground and tennis courts. Rooftop solar panels available with utility net metering. Utility net metering is available with Dominion VA Power. Renter will sign up for net metering with Dominion and sell electricity from the solar panels back to the utility. By month varies, but annualized should come to 2/3 reduction in energy bill. ADP Security monitoring is available (house is pre-wired). Renter will need their own security monitoring contract with ADP for this service. Washer and dryer included. Landlord pays the monthly HOA dues which includes basic trash removal. Call today to schedule a showing.