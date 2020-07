Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features recently painted rooms and updating to the kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor make for easy dusting and care. Granite counter tops and island in the kitchen create plenty of workspace for cooking. The kitchen also features a refrigerator, gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is a basement with a washer and dryer that can be used for storage. The back yard boasts a deck and grassy area surrounded by a privacy fence. Just outside the rear gate find 2 off-street parking spaces and a fabulous hidden park.