scott s addition
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:43 PM
221 Apartments for rent in Scott's Addition, Richmond, VA
Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
111 Units Available
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
19 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
9 Units Available
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1036 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1701 Summit Ave Unit # 1
1701 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1701 Summit Ave Unit # ! - 1701 Summit Ave Available 09/01/20 Do not miss out on this Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Apartment in Scott's Addition! Includes Parking! - Available September 1st, 2020! Beautiful, New, 2 bedroom 2 bath Apartment in the
Results within 1 mile of Scott's Addition
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
141 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,270
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
4 Units Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated March 17 at 10:23 PM
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3125 Hanover Ave
3125 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
Please stop by the office to apply and reserve with $200 down.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
807 N Sheppard St
807 North Sheppard Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Reserve a unit with just $200 down.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3120 Kensington Ave
3120 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
Reserve this apartment with just $200 down Leasing Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -closet space -granite counter tops -stainless steel appliances included -washer and dryer included -central heat
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B
2620 Stuart Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 BR/ 2 BA Two Bedroom in Mulberry Place. Available July 1st. - Spectacular condo located in Mulberry Place at corner of Stuart and Mulberry.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3208 Ellwood Ave
3208 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
3208 Ellwood Ave OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5:30-6 Reserve this home for March 2020 with $200 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -renovated bathroom -renovated kitchen -large bedrooms -plenty of closet space -large living room -hardwood floors
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3211 Ellwood Ave
3211 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit 3211 Ellwood Ave.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3212 Ellwood Ave
3212 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
825 sqft
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 @ 5:30-6 Bring $200 to reserve this home SPECIAL!!!!! Pay Feb, receive the remainder of Jan FOR FREE!!! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -water trash sewage included -hardwood floors -NEW KITCHEN! -NEW BATHROOM! -off
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 Available 08/01/20 COOL 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE HEART OF THE FAN DISTRICT - *2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley in The Historic Fan District *800 sf two bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor Condo *Industrial/contemporary design, 12'
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3131 Hanover Ave
3131 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
Reserve a unit today with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -water trash sewage included -appliances included -good size closet space -secured entry -24 hour maintenance -large bedrooms -good size living room - 4 washer and
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
3327 Grove Avenue #1
3327 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
3327 Grove Avenue #1 Available 10/02/20 2 BR / 1 BA Condo in Museum District! Must see! Available October 2nd! - Great first floor two bedroom condo at corner of Grove & Roseneath in the Museum District. Central A/C and Heat Pump.
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1
2805 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 Available 08/03/20 ** Rare Museum District Monument Avenue Renovated Gem of a Condo " - ** Monument Avenue - Museum District 1st Floor Condo ** The features include two tray ceilings with up lighting, crown molding,
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
3111 Patterson Ave, Apt B
3111 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2496 sqft
3111 Patterson Ave, Apt B Available 09/04/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Unit in the Museum District Ready September 4th! - Located in the Museum District - DO NOT wait on this one! Awesome location, convenient to so much and within walking distance to
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
3412 Floyd Avenue
3412 Floyd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Museum District Townhouse - 3-bedroom Museum District home set high above the street, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & bamboo wood floors,bright living room w/fireplace & plantation shutters, formal
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
12 N. Meadow Street
12 North Meadow Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
12 N.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
202 S Colonial Ave
202 South Colonial Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2260 sqft
WOW & WALK FACTORS!! at this beautifully renovated Carytown home! 4 beds/2 baths, full basement with tons of space, gas Wolf stove with stainless and granite kitchen, fenced back yard, and garage parking space!! (Sorry no students) Call Beth Adams
