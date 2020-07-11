25 Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
148 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$936
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
22 Units Available
The Fan
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1392 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
41 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
115 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Bandermill
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
65 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
City Guide for Richmond, VA

Rumor going around the old Commonwealth is you’re looking for an uber-sweet crash pad in the capitol of Virginia. Good call!

Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Richmond, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Richmond apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Richmond apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

