138 W Clay St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located next to VCU. This gorgeous historic Jackson Ward brick row house is perfect for a family or young professionals. A fully furnished 2,500 sq ft house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large back deck with private yard and a high walkscore. The main level has grand 10 ft ceilings and an open layout which opens up to the private backyard and deck. There are two large bedrooms and one full bath that was renovated in 2016 upstairs and two large bedrooms and one full bath in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. It's a perfect place to call home.Ã‚Â Destinations such as Saison, Max's On Broad, Quirk Hotel & Rooftop Bar, Comfort, Gwar Bar, Rogue Gentlemen, Tarrant's, Bistro 27, Jefferson Hotel, Ledbury, Abner Clay Park and more are all just steps from your front door. Jackson Ward is conveniently located between downtown Richmond and VCU and has immediate access to both I-64 and I-95.Non Smoking.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



PMI Richmond

4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA

Tel: (804) 203-0484 Ã‚Â