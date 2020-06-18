All apartments in Richmond
138 W Clay St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

138 W Clay St

138 West Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

138 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Jackson Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located next to VCU. This gorgeous historic Jackson Ward brick row house is perfect for a family or young professionals. A fully furnished 2,500 sq ft house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large back deck with private yard and a high walkscore. The main level has grand 10 ft ceilings and an open layout which opens up to the private backyard and deck. There are two large bedrooms and one full bath that was renovated in 2016 upstairs and two large bedrooms and one full bath in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. It's a perfect place to call home.Ã‚Â  Destinations such as Saison, Max's On Broad, Quirk Hotel & Rooftop Bar, Comfort, Gwar Bar, Rogue Gentlemen, Tarrant's, Bistro 27, Jefferson Hotel, Ledbury, Abner Clay Park and more are all just steps from your front door. Jackson Ward is conveniently located between downtown Richmond and VCU and has immediate access to both I-64 and I-95.Non Smoking.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484 Ã‚Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 W Clay St have any available units?
138 W Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 W Clay St have?
Some of 138 W Clay St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 W Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
138 W Clay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 W Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 W Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 138 W Clay St offer parking?
No, 138 W Clay St does not offer parking.
Does 138 W Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 W Clay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 W Clay St have a pool?
No, 138 W Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 138 W Clay St have accessible units?
No, 138 W Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 138 W Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 W Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
