Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments game room key fob access online portal package receiving pool table

Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our strength training facility. These are just a few of our unique amenities! You are guaranteed to receive excellent customer service, prompt attention to maintenance requests and friendly onsite management.

Your loft will have the finest finishes that Old Manchester has to offer. Hardwood and concrete flooring give the homes that little bit of industrial heritage along with the modern elegance of granite, custom cabinetry and luminous skylights. Each floor plan is unique there is truly something for everyone at Hopper Lofts.