Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool garage hot tub yoga cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging car wash area conference room dog grooming area doorman game room internet access internet cafe media room pool table shuffle board

We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Visit Avia’s luxury apartments in Richmond and fall in love with our open-concept living and common spaces that invite entertainment. Pamper your pet in our 4 Paws Pet Spa or play with your furry friend in our Leash-Free Dog Park.



Plus, our residents are able to enjoy our exclusive amenities yet have convenient access to the best of Richmond. A few minutes from Short Pump Town Center and the area’s countless shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Check out our Neighborhood page for more!