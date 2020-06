Amenities

We have 2 bedrooms available to rent (each for $625/month) in this nice 2 story 5 bedroom brick home in the heart of Jackson Ward right across from the park and playground. Plenty on-street parking, but also off-street parking in the back. The home has hardwood floors through-out, nice size bedrooms and renovated baths. It's in walking distance to VCU and MCV. Available 6/1/20. Schedule your showing now! Link to the application is: https://snipesproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?print=1